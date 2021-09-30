Expect rain & thunderstorms to roll in this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A line of rain & thunderstorms arrive this afternoon with drier weather for Friday

More widespread rain is expected Saturday afternoon bringing this week's rainfall totals to near 1", with isolated 2" possible

Rain tapers off early Sunday morning and brings even cooler weather by next week with sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain & thunderstorms possible. Chances increase after 12-2pm. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Most of the thunderstorms taper off overnight. Clouds linger & temperatures are comfortable. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Staying very hit or miss. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 78°

Saturday: Numerous showers and storms are expected beginning late in the morning lasting through the evening. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 64° High: 73°

