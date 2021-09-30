Watch
Expect rain & thunderstorms to roll in this afternoon

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-30 06:27:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A line of rain & thunderstorms arrive this afternoon with drier weather for Friday
  • More widespread rain is expected Saturday afternoon bringing this week's rainfall totals to near 1", with isolated 2" possible
  • Rain tapers off early Sunday morning and brings even cooler weather by next week with sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain & thunderstorms possible. Chances increase after 12-2pm. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Most of the thunderstorms taper off overnight. Clouds linger & temperatures are comfortable. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Staying very hit or miss. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 78°

Saturday: Numerous showers and storms are expected beginning late in the morning lasting through the evening. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 64° High: 73°

