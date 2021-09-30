Expect rain & thunderstorms to roll in this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A line of rain & thunderstorms arrive this afternoon with drier weather for Friday
- More widespread rain is expected Saturday afternoon bringing this week's rainfall totals to near 1", with isolated 2" possible
- Rain tapers off early Sunday morning and brings even cooler weather by next week with sunshine
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain & thunderstorms possible. Chances increase after 12-2pm. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 79°
Tonight: Most of the thunderstorms taper off overnight. Clouds linger & temperatures are comfortable. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Staying very hit or miss. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 78°
Saturday: Numerous showers and storms are expected beginning late in the morning lasting through the evening. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 64° High: 73°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.