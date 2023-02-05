Fantastic February weather Sunday and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably warm today and Monday
- Sunday will see highs around 60°, 60s Monday, back to windy
- A chance of rain Wednesday-Friday, slight chance of snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Fantastic Sunday weather under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 60°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with an increasing wind.
Low: 37°
Wind: SE 5-10 to 10-20 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and mild
High: 64°
Wind: S 15-30 gusts 35-40 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, much less wind and cooler.
Low: 35° High: 48°
Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph
