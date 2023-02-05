Fantastic February weather Sunday and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Unseasonably warm today and Monday

Sunday will see highs around 60°, 60s Monday, back to windy

A chance of rain Wednesday-Friday, slight chance of snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Fantastic Sunday weather under a mostly sunny sky.

High: 60°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an increasing wind.

Low: 37°

Wind: SE 5-10 to 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and mild

High: 64°

Wind: S 15-30 gusts 35-40 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, much less wind and cooler.

Low: 35° High: 48°

Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph

