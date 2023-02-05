Watch Now
Fantastic February weather Sunday and Monday

and last updated 2023-02-05 08:01:48-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably warm today and Monday
  • Sunday will see highs around 60°, 60s Monday, back to windy
  • A chance of rain Wednesday-Friday, slight chance of snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Fantastic Sunday weather under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 60°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an increasing wind.
Low: 37°
Wind: SE 5-10 to 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and mild
High: 64°
Wind: S 15-30 gusts 35-40 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, much less wind and cooler.
Low: 35° High: 48°
Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph

