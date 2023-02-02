Feeling nice today before another blast of cold air arrives tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Building warmth today with beautiful sunshine
- A dry but strong cold front moves through this evening, dropping temperatures quite a bit tonight & Friday
- Warm weekend has us thinking about spring
- Unsettled Tuesday-Thursday with rain possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs climb above average before a cold front moves across the area late in the afternoon. The wind will pick up as well.
High: 45°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph then N 10-15 mph, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder. The wind slowly dies down.
Low: 11°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Friday: A much colder day but luckily the sun is out!
High: 34°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph then SE 5-15 mph
