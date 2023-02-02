Watch Now
Feeling nice today before another blast of cold air arrives tonight

Daytime highs reach the 40s today, dropping to the 30s tomorrow
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-02 06:07:47-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Building warmth today with beautiful sunshine
  • A dry but strong cold front moves through this evening, dropping temperatures quite a bit tonight & Friday
  • Warm weekend has us thinking about spring
  • Unsettled Tuesday-Thursday with rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs climb above average before a cold front moves across the area late in the afternoon. The wind will pick up as well.
High: 45°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph then N 10-15 mph, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder. The wind slowly dies down.
Low: 11°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Friday: A much colder day but luckily the sun is out!
High: 34°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph then SE 5-15 mph

