Feeling nice today before another blast of cold air arrives tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Building warmth today with beautiful sunshine

A dry but strong cold front moves through this evening, dropping temperatures quite a bit tonight & Friday

Warm weekend has us thinking about spring

Unsettled Tuesday-Thursday with rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs climb above average before a cold front moves across the area late in the afternoon. The wind will pick up as well.

High: 45°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph then N 10-15 mph, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder. The wind slowly dies down.

Low: 11°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Friday: A much colder day but luckily the sun is out!

High: 34°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph then SE 5-15 mph

