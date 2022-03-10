Watch
GALLERY: Kansas City's March winter storm

People from across Kansas City are sending in photos of their March 10 snow day as winter weather moves across the area.

Luna the Siberian Husky is enjoying her snow day in Shawnee, Kansas.Photo by: Courtesy Deb Amandola
Peggy Dickerson is with her grandchildren, Olivia and Justice, in Lee's Summit during the snow day.Photo by: Courtesy Peggy Dickerson
Peggy Dickerson is with her grandchildren, Olivia and Justice, in Lee's Summit during the snow day.Photo by: Courtesy Peggy Dickerson
Cash in Dresden, Missouri, was out as soon as the snow started.Photo by: Courtesy Amy Perez
A herd of deer hanging out in Kerry Goff's backyard in Louisburg, Kansas.Photo by: Courtesy Kerry Goff
Yoshi seems to be planted in the snow.Photo by: Courtesy Connie Witmer
Photo by: Courtesy Nanci Myer

