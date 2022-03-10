GALLERY: Kansas City's March winter storm
People from across Kansas City are sending in photos of their March 10 snow day as winter weather moves across the area.
Luna the Siberian Husky is enjoying her snow day in Shawnee, Kansas.Courtesy Deb Amandola
Peggy Dickerson is with her grandchildren, Olivia and Justice, in Lee's Summit during the snow day.Courtesy Peggy Dickerson
Cash in Dresden, Missouri, was out as soon as the snow started.Courtesy Amy Perez
A herd of deer hanging out in Kerry Goff's backyard in Louisburg, Kansas.Courtesy Kerry Goff
Yoshi seems to be planted in the snow.Courtesy Connie Witmer
Courtesy Nanci Myer