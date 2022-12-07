Gray skies today with rain arriving early tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice December day for Wednesday with highs around 50
- Widespread, heavier rain is likely Thursday
- Skies stay mostly cloudy through the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Cloudy skies and light wind. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 48°
Tonight: Cloudy with rain slowly moving in from south to north. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 40°
Thursday: Rain moves in before sunrise and will linger off & on into mid-afternoon. Most accumulation will stay under .25". Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 46°
Friday: Drying out but staying cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 35° High: 46°
