Gray skies today with rain arriving early tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

A nice December day for Wednesday with highs around 50

Widespread, heavier rain is likely Thursday

Skies stay mostly cloudy through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy skies and light wind. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Cloudy with rain slowly moving in from south to north. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 40°

Thursday: Rain moves in before sunrise and will linger off & on into mid-afternoon. Most accumulation will stay under .25". Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 46°

Friday: Drying out but staying cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 35° High: 46°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

