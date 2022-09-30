Great fall weather for outdoor plans this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The dry and sunny weather continues through next week
- Temperatures warm up a little going into the weekend, highs approach 80°
- Overnight lows remain cool and refreshing the next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny and feeling great. Just a little breezy. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 76°
Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 48°
Saturday: Sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. High: 78°
Sunday: Warm but great for any fall activities outside. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 49° High: 79°
