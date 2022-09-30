Great fall weather for outdoor plans this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The dry and sunny weather continues through next week

Temperatures warm up a little going into the weekend, highs approach 80°

Overnight lows remain cool and refreshing the next 10 days



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and feeling great. Just a little breezy. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Saturday: Sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. High: 78°

Sunday: Warm but great for any fall activities outside. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 49° High: 79°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

