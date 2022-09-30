Watch Now
Great fall weather for outdoor plans this weekend

Temperatures are a bit warmer for the first weekend of October
and last updated 2022-09-30 04:49:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The dry and sunny weather continues through next week
  • Temperatures warm up a little going into the weekend, highs approach 80°
  • Overnight lows remain cool and refreshing the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and feeling great. Just a little breezy. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Saturday: Sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. High: 78°

Sunday: Warm but great for any fall activities outside. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 49° High: 79°

