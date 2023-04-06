Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Great stretch of weather entering the holiday weekend

Temperatures reach the 70s by Sunday
and last updated 2023-04-06 05:41:08-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • After a cold start, temperatures warm up quickly to the upper 50s
  • Temperatures warm up through the weekend
  • Slight rain chance Monday and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and seasonally cool.
High: 58°
Wind: N 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze and chilly. Some patchy frost possible once again.
Low: 34°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Still not too breezy. Our first of many consecutive days enjoying above average afternoon temperatures.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.