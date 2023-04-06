Great stretch of weather entering the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



After a cold start, temperatures warm up quickly to the upper 50s

Temperatures warm up through the weekend

Slight rain chance Monday and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and seasonally cool.

High: 58°

Wind: N 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze and chilly. Some patchy frost possible once again.

Low: 34°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Still not too breezy. Our first of many consecutive days enjoying above average afternoon temperatures.

High: 65°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

