Great stretch of weather entering the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- After a cold start, temperatures warm up quickly to the upper 50s
- Temperatures warm up through the weekend
- Slight rain chance Monday and next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Lots of sunshine and seasonally cool.
High: 58°
Wind: N 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze and chilly. Some patchy frost possible once again.
Low: 34°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Still not too breezy. Our first of many consecutive days enjoying above average afternoon temperatures.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.