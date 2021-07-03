Great summer weather for the 4th of July weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather for the 4th of July weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90

High water along local rivers and creeks will slowly recede through the weekend

Next chance of rain is Wednesday, rainfall amounts will be manageable.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A great start to the 4th of July weekend! Partly to mostly sunny with almost no wind. High: 88°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: Light south. Low: 68°

4th of July-Sunday: A beautiful summer day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 88° 70s, dry with a light wind for evening fireworks

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 69° High: 89°

