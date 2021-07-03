Great summer weather for the 4th of July weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for the 4th of July weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90
- High water along local rivers and creeks will slowly recede through the weekend
- Next chance of rain is Wednesday, rainfall amounts will be manageable.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A great start to the 4th of July weekend! Partly to mostly sunny with almost no wind. High: 88°
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: Light south. Low: 68°
4th of July-Sunday: A beautiful summer day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 88° 70s, dry with a light wind for evening fireworks
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 69° High: 89°
