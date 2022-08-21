Great summer weather through Tuesday in Kansas City

Our next rain chance is Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Awesome August weather through Tuesday

Warming up to near 90 Wednesday

The next chances for rain and thunderstorms is Thursday into next weekend KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: Mostly sunny and great summertime temperatures. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 85° Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 63° Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High: 85° Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 85° Get more updates from our weather team:

