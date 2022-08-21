Watch Now
Great summer weather through Tuesday in Kansas City

Our next rain chance is Thursday.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-08-21 07:47:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Awesome August weather through Tuesday
  • Warming up to near 90 Wednesday
  • The next chances for rain and thunderstorms is Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and great summertime temperatures. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 63°

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°

