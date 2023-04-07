Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Great weather as we enter the holiday weekend

Temperatures are warming up today and through the weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-04-07 05:46:16-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another cold morning with temperatures close to freezing & a Frost Advisory south of KC until 9am
  • Great weather for the holiday weekend
  • Slight rain chance Monday and next weekend
  • Mainly quiet and warm to end our next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Enjoy a fabulous Friday afternoon.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and still a bit chilly.
Low: 38°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with a slight breeze.
High: 68°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for your morning Easter egg hunt. Sunday afternoon features partly cloudy conditions as more high clouds move through our sky.
Low: 42° High: 72°
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.