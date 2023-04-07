Great weather as we enter the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another cold morning with temperatures close to freezing & a Frost Advisory south of KC until 9am

Great weather for the holiday weekend

Slight rain chance Monday and next weekend

Mainly quiet and warm to end our next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Enjoy a fabulous Friday afternoon.

High: 65°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and still a bit chilly.

Low: 38°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with a slight breeze.

High: 68°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for your morning Easter egg hunt. Sunday afternoon features partly cloudy conditions as more high clouds move through our sky.

Low: 42° High: 72°

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

