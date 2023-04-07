Great weather as we enter the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another cold morning with temperatures close to freezing & a Frost Advisory south of KC until 9am
- Great weather for the holiday weekend
- Slight rain chance Monday and next weekend
- Mainly quiet and warm to end our next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Enjoy a fabulous Friday afternoon.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and still a bit chilly.
Low: 38°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with a slight breeze.
High: 68°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for your morning Easter egg hunt. Sunday afternoon features partly cloudy conditions as more high clouds move through our sky.
Low: 42° High: 72°
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph
