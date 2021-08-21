Watch
Great weather this weekend, a break from the high humidity

and last updated 2021-08-21 07:59:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The clouds will clear this morning followed by a decrease in the humidity
  • A beautiful Saturday evening with temperatures dropping to the 70s
  • A heat wave is in the forecast for next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Decreasing clouds leaving beautiful conditions by the afternoon. Humidity drops during the afternoon, leading to a beautiful evening. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible. The heat and humidity stream back in during the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 89°

Monday: Possibly the first day of a heat wave. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 76° High: 97°

