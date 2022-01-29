Great weather this weekend, big change next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather over the weekend with highs reaching the 50s Saturday, 40s Sunday

Sunshine with a light wind for the AFC Championship game

Big changes next week could lead to accumulating snow next Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A great January day! Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. Wind: SW to W 10-20 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 24°

AFC Championship Game Forecast: Abundant sunshine with a light wind. Wind: N to E 5-10 mph. Tailgating: 30°-35° Kickoff temperature 45° Half time: 47° End of Game: 38°-43°

Monday: High clouds where the sun can filter through, mild and breezy. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 31° High: 57°

