Great weather this weekend, big change next week

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-01-29 07:38:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather over the weekend with highs reaching the 50s Saturday, 40s Sunday
  • Sunshine with a light wind for the AFC Championship game
  • Big changes next week could lead to accumulating snow next Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A great January day! Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. Wind: SW to W 10-20 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 24°

AFC Championship Game Forecast: Abundant sunshine with a light wind. Wind: N to E 5-10 mph. Tailgating: 30°-35° Kickoff temperature 45° Half time: 47° End of Game: 38°-43°

Monday: High clouds where the sun can filter through, mild and breezy. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 31° High: 57°

