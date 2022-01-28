Great weather this weekend for the AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Prepare for a chilly day today with highs holding near freezing

Great weather over the weekend with highs reaching the 50s Saturday

The changing weather pattern next week brings our next chance of snow by Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 32°

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds pick up after midnight. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 21°

Saturday: A great January day! Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 21° High: 52°

AFC Championship Game Forecast: Great tailgating with sunshine and lighter winds. Tailgating: 30°-35° Kickoff temperature 45° Half time: 47°

