Great weather this weekend for the AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Prepare for a chilly day today with highs holding near freezing
- Great weather over the weekend with highs reaching the 50s Saturday
- The changing weather pattern next week brings our next chance of snow by Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 32°
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds pick up after midnight. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 21°
Saturday: A great January day! Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 21° High: 52°
AFC Championship Game Forecast: Great tailgating with sunshine and lighter winds. Tailgating: 30°-35° Kickoff temperature 45° Half time: 47°
