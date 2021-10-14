Great weather Thursday with some showers, storms overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs near 70
- Scattered showers and storms overnight into Friday morning
- The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 60s and 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with seasonal, comfortable temperatures . High: 70°
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms developing after midnight. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Low: 49°
Friday: Cloudy start with a chance of rain during the morning. Some afternoon sunshine is possible. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 49° High: 58°
Saturday: A chilly start with plenty of sunshine. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Low: 40° High: 63°
