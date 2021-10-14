Great weather Thursday with some showers, storms overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs near 70

Scattered showers and storms overnight into Friday morning

The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with seasonal, comfortable temperatures . High: 70°

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms developing after midnight. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Low: 49°

Friday: Cloudy start with a chance of rain during the morning. Some afternoon sunshine is possible. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 49° High: 58°

Saturday: A chilly start with plenty of sunshine. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Low: 40° High: 63°

