Great weather Thursday with some showers, storms overnight

and last updated 2021-10-14 05:26:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs near 70
  • Scattered showers and storms overnight into Friday morning
  • The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with seasonal, comfortable temperatures . High: 70°

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms developing after midnight. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Low: 49°

Friday:  Cloudy start with a chance of rain during the morning. Some afternoon sunshine is possible. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 49° High: 58°

Saturday:  A chilly start with plenty of sunshine. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Low: 40° High: 63°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

