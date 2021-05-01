Great weather to begin May, changes Sunday through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and warm with more wind today

An afternoon shower is possible Sunday

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Monday and Tuesday, we are not expecting severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy & warmer with south winds increasing to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: A few clouds and mild with less wind. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 62°

Sunday: Increasing clouds and breezy with more humidity. There is a chance of showers later in the day with the chance of rain 30%. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning and again at night. It will turn colder later in the day as a cold front moves through. Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 72°, 50s/60s towards evening

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

