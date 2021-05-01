Watch
Weather

Actions

Great weather to begin May, changes Sunday through Tuesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-05-01 08:32:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warm with more wind today
  • An afternoon shower is possible Sunday
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Monday and Tuesday, we are not expecting severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy & warmer with south winds increasing to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: A few clouds and mild with less wind. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 62°

Sunday: Increasing clouds and breezy with more humidity. There is a chance of showers later in the day with the chance of rain 30%. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning and again at night. It will turn colder later in the day as a cold front moves through. Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 72°, 50s/60s towards evening

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.