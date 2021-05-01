Great weather to begin May, changes Sunday through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and warm with more wind today
- An afternoon shower is possible Sunday
- Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Monday and Tuesday, we are not expecting severe weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy & warmer with south winds increasing to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. High: 84°
Tonight: A few clouds and mild with less wind. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 62°
Sunday: Increasing clouds and breezy with more humidity. There is a chance of showers later in the day with the chance of rain 30%. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 79°
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning and again at night. It will turn colder later in the day as a cold front moves through. Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 72°, 50s/60s towards evening
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.