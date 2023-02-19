Great weather Sunday and President's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs around 60° today and President's day with a light wind

Chance of a brief rain shower around midnight tonight

Next storm system is for Wednesday, looks like mainly rain, thunderstorms



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Abundant sunshine with much less wind than Saturday.

High: 62°

Wind: SW becoming NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Chance of a brief rain shower around midnight, especially south of I-70.

Low: 35°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Monday: A nice President's day. Partly to mostly sunny and mild.

High: 62°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler.

Low: 32° High: 58°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

