Great weather Sunday and President's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs around 60° today and President's day with a light wind
- Chance of a brief rain shower around midnight tonight
- Next storm system is for Wednesday, looks like mainly rain, thunderstorms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Abundant sunshine with much less wind than Saturday.
High: 62°
Wind: SW becoming NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Chance of a brief rain shower around midnight, especially south of I-70.
Low: 35°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Monday: A nice President's day. Partly to mostly sunny and mild.
High: 62°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 32° High: 58°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
