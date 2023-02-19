Watch Now
Great weather Sunday and President's Day

and last updated 2023-02-19 08:17:56-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs around 60° today and President's day with a light wind
  • Chance of a brief rain shower around midnight tonight
  • Next storm system is for Wednesday, looks like mainly rain, thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Abundant sunshine with much less wind than Saturday.
High: 62°
Wind: SW becoming NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Chance of a brief rain shower around midnight, especially south of I-70.
Low: 35°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Monday: A nice President's day. Partly to mostly sunny and mild.
High: 62°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 32° High: 58°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

