Great weather today, rain and a few thunderstorms likely Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for the Chiefs game, 50s with a light wind
- Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening
- Average cold Tuesday-Thursday, then warming back up
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Hello 2023! Partly cloudy and mild start to the New Year. Chiefs' kickoff temperature 53°. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 56°
Tonight: Increasing clouds and dry. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph Low: 43°
Monday: A good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 61°
Tuesday: Breezy and colder under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Wind: SW to W 10-25 mph. Temperatures will drop from the 40s in the morning to 30s during the day.
