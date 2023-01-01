Great weather today, rain and a few thunderstorms likely Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather for the Chiefs game, 50s with a light wind

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening

Average cold Tuesday-Thursday, then warming back up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Hello 2023! Partly cloudy and mild start to the New Year. Chiefs' kickoff temperature 53°. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 56°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and dry. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph Low: 43°

Monday: A good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 61°

Tuesday: Breezy and colder under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Wind: SW to W 10-25 mph. Temperatures will drop from the 40s in the morning to 30s during the day.

