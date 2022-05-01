Great weather today, stormy weather Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today with sunshine and highs near 70
- Rain and thunderstorms likely Monday and Monday night, another chance Wednesday-Thursday
- Watching a chance of strong to severe storms Monday night, hail is the main threat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 70°
Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 47°
Monday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms starting after 9 AM. Very heavy rain and hail are the main threats. Some flash flooding is possible. .Wind: E 15-25 mph. High: 62° at midnight. Most of the day in the 50s
Tuesday:. Mostly cloudy and cool with a decreasing wind. Wind: N to NE 10-20 mph. Low: 51° High: 59°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.