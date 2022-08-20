Great weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Awesome August weather this weekend

Warming up to near 90 by mid-next week

The next chances for rain and thunderstorms is the end of next week into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great to cheer on the Chiefs! Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and great summertime temperatures. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 63° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

