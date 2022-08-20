Great weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Awesome August weather this weekend
- Warming up to near 90 by mid-next week
- The next chances for rain and thunderstorms is the end of next week into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great to cheer on the Chiefs! Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 84°
Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and great summertime temperatures. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 85°
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 63° High: 85°
