Heating up today, Monday ahead of cold front in Kansas City area

and last updated 2022-07-10 08:26:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heating up today and Monday
  • A cold front arrives later Monday, keeping the heat in check for a few days
  • A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday night behind the front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and hotter. Wind: SE 5-15 mph High: 90° HEAT INDEX 94°

Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph High: 94° HEAT INDEX 100°

Tuesday: A shower or storm is possible before sunrise. Otherwise, mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wind: N 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 84°

