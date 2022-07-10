Heating up today, Monday ahead of cold front in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heating up today and Monday
- A cold front arrives later Monday, keeping the heat in check for a few days
- A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday night behind the front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and hotter. Wind: SE 5-15 mph High: 90° HEAT INDEX 94°
Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68°
Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph High: 94° HEAT INDEX 100°
Tuesday: A shower or storm is possible before sunrise. Otherwise, mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wind: N 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 84°
