Heavy thunderstorms likely during Tuesday's morning commute in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Now - 10am: Heavy thunderstorms roll in from the west, will result in a slower than usual commute

10am-12pm: Rain moves out from west to east, drier afternoon ahead

12pm - 8pm: Drying out with a clearing sky. Very windy with gusts near 40-45 mph

Rest of the week: Much colder but dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Watch for heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms during the morning commute. Any ponding or standing water which will cause hydroplaning. Rain will clear from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. from west to east. Some sunny breaks are possible before sunset before temperatures drop quick overnight. Wind: SE 20-40 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Mostly clear and much colder. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 29°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying much colder. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. High: 38°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: W 15-30 mph. Low: 28° High: 34°

Get more updates from our weather team:

