Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heavy thunderstorms likely during Tuesday's morning commute in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-12-13 06:13:53-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Now - 10am: Heavy thunderstorms roll in from the west, will result in a slower than usual commute
  • 10am-12pm: Rain moves out from west to east, drier afternoon ahead
  • 12pm - 8pm: Drying out with a clearing sky. Very windy with gusts near 40-45 mph
  • Rest of the week: Much colder but dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Watch for heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms during the morning commute. Any ponding or standing water which will cause hydroplaning. Rain will clear from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. from west to east. Some sunny breaks are possible before sunset before temperatures drop quick overnight. Wind: SE 20-40 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Mostly clear and much colder. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 29°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying much colder. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. High: 38°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: W 15-30 mph. Low: 28° High: 34°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.