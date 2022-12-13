Heavy thunderstorms likely during Tuesday's morning commute in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Now - 10am: Heavy thunderstorms roll in from the west, will result in a slower than usual commute
- 10am-12pm: Rain moves out from west to east, drier afternoon ahead
- 12pm - 8pm: Drying out with a clearing sky. Very windy with gusts near 40-45 mph
- Rest of the week: Much colder but dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Watch for heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms during the morning commute. Any ponding or standing water which will cause hydroplaning. Rain will clear from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. from west to east. Some sunny breaks are possible before sunset before temperatures drop quick overnight. Wind: SE 20-40 mph. High: 57°
Tonight: Mostly clear and much colder. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 29°
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying much colder. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. High: 38°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: W 15-30 mph. Low: 28° High: 34°
