Heavy, wet snow covers everything this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Extremely heavy, wet snow continues through 7-9am, exiting from west to east

Roads are completely covered with snow totals between 2-4"; Staying treacherous through the mid to late morning

Winter Weather Advisory expires at noon; Roads should improve for the second half of the day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The snow is out by 7-9am leaving behind covered roads and snow totals close to 2-4" in the city. The roads should improve through the day as temperatures rise and plows work on clearing the streets.

High: 40°

Wind: W 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing snow showers or flurries. Little additional accumulation expected. Much colder as well. Watch for some black ice and slick spots for Friday morning's commute.

Low: 20°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

Friday: Flurries are possible before 5am Friday morning. That quick system drags more cold air into our neighborhoods. Increasing sunshine and staying cold.

High: 38°

Wind: N 15-25 mph (am) to 5-10 mph (pm)

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

