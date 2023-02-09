Watch Now
Heavy, wet snow covers everything this morning

The snow ends around 7-8am with 2-5" of snow on the ground
2023-02-09

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extremely heavy, wet snow continues through 7-9am, exiting from west to east
  • Roads are completely covered with snow totals between 2-4"; Staying treacherous through the mid to late morning
  • Winter Weather Advisory expires at noon; Roads should improve for the second half of the day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The snow is out by 7-9am leaving behind covered roads and snow totals close to 2-4" in the city. The roads should improve through the day as temperatures rise and plows work on clearing the streets.
High: 40°
Wind: W 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing snow showers or flurries. Little additional accumulation expected. Much colder as well. Watch for some black ice and slick spots for Friday morning's commute.
Low: 20°
Wind: N 15-25 mph

Friday: Flurries are possible before 5am Friday morning. That quick system drags more cold air into our neighborhoods. Increasing sunshine and staying cold.
High: 38°
Wind: N 15-25 mph (am) to 5-10 mph (pm)

