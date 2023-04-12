Highs approach 80° the next three days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny skies, very warm and breezy today; Wind gusts reach 25-30 mph at times
- Higher fire danger in central and eastern Kansas today & tomorrow
- An increasing chance of thunderstorms later Friday followed by chilly breezes and rain Saturday
- Dry, brighter and milder Sunday, still breezy
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Enjoy sunshine and warm weather without summer's humidity. Winds become more aggressive.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and comfortable.
Low: 55°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Thursday: Sunny, windy and warm. Increased fire danger.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Friday: Increasing clouds while staying warm and windy. A cold front approaches in the evening and overnight. Thunderstorms most likely after sunset.
Low: 57° High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
