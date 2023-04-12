Highs approach 80° the next three days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny skies, very warm and breezy today; Wind gusts reach 25-30 mph at times

Higher fire danger in central and eastern Kansas today & tomorrow

An increasing chance of thunderstorms later Friday followed by chilly breezes and rain Saturday

Dry, brighter and milder Sunday, still breezy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Enjoy sunshine and warm weather without summer's humidity. Winds become more aggressive.

High: 81°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and comfortable.

Low: 55°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Thursday: Sunny, windy and warm. Increased fire danger.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds while staying warm and windy. A cold front approaches in the evening and overnight. Thunderstorms most likely after sunset.

Low: 57° High: 79°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

