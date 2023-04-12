Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Highs approach 80° the next three days

A cold front brings cooler temperatures for the weekend
and last updated 2023-04-12 06:11:09-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny skies, very warm and breezy today; Wind gusts reach 25-30 mph at times
  • Higher fire danger in central and eastern Kansas today & tomorrow
  • An increasing chance of thunderstorms later Friday followed by chilly breezes and rain Saturday
  • Dry, brighter and milder Sunday, still breezy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Enjoy sunshine and warm weather without summer's humidity. Winds become more aggressive.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and comfortable.
Low: 55°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Thursday: Sunny, windy and warm. Increased fire danger.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds while staying warm and windy. A cold front approaches in the evening and overnight. Thunderstorms most likely after sunset.
Low: 57° High: 79°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.