Hot, humid through Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and dry weekend, with the heat intensifying Monday and Tuesday

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Saturday evening

Next better chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid weather continues. A stray afternoon or evening storm near the state line possible. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Sunday: Briefly more comfortable early in the day and then back to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 93°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Monday: The heat intensifies under a sunny sky. Wind: S10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 98°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

