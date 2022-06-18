Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot, humid through Tuesday in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-06-18 08:03:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and dry weekend, with the heat intensifying Monday and Tuesday
  • An isolated thunderstorm is possible Saturday evening
  • Next better chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid weather continues. A stray afternoon or evening storm near the state line possible. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Sunday: Briefly more comfortable early in the day and then back to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 93°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Monday: The heat intensifies under a sunny sky. Wind: S10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 98°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.