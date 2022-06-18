Hot, humid through Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot and dry weekend, with the heat intensifying Monday and Tuesday
- An isolated thunderstorm is possible Saturday evening
- Next better chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night-Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid weather continues. A stray afternoon or evening storm near the state line possible. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°
Sunday: Briefly more comfortable early in the day and then back to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 93°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°
Monday: The heat intensifies under a sunny sky. Wind: S10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 98°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°
