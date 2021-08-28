Hot and humid today, slight chance of a thunderstorm Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- More heat and humidity today
- More clouds and a few thunderstorms will cool us off a bit Sunday-Tuesday as a cold front drifts slowly through
- Finally, cooler and less humid for a few days Wednesday and Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, staying hot and humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 98-100°
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 73°
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best rain chance during the afternoon and evening. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 89°
Monday: A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70° High: 89°
