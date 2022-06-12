Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot, humid today-Wednesday; Heat indices: 105°-110°

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-06-12 08:13:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dangerously hot and humid today through Wednesday
  • Clouds may help a bit today and the wind will help some Monday and Tuesday
  • The next cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 92°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

Tonight: Breezy, very warm and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 79°

Monday: Even hotter, and windy under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 97°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.