Hot, humid today-Wednesday; Heat indices: 105°-110°

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dangerously hot and humid today through Wednesday
- Clouds may help a bit today and the wind will help some Monday and Tuesday
- The next cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 92°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°
Tonight: Breezy, very warm and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 79°
Monday: Even hotter, and windy under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 97°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.