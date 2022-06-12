Hot, humid today-Wednesday; Heat indices: 105°-110°

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Dangerously hot and humid today through Wednesday

Clouds may help a bit today and the wind will help some Monday and Tuesday

The next cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 92°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110° Tonight: Breezy, very warm and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 79° Monday: Even hotter, and windy under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 97°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110° Get more updates from our weather team:

