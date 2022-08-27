Hot, humid with thunderstorms possible after 4-5 p.m. in Kansas City

Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tracking 2-3 chance of rain and thunderstorms
  • A few showers and thunderstorms are possible after 4-5 PM, chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms after midnight
  • Heavy rain & thunderstorms set up Monday afternoon with cooler weather settling in next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible after 4-5 PM. If it rains, it will likely last 15 minutes or less. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 92°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible before midnight. Better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72°

Sunday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms early then partly cloudy, breezy, very warm and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 89°

