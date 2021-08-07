Hot, humid & breezy today with thunderstorms overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The heat increases even more today with higher humidity and a breeze; Heat index values will top 100°+

Thunderstorms are possible after 12am-2am tonight & redeveloping Sunday afternoon

Staying very hot and humid through the majority of next week with our next decent cold front arriving next Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Another hazy day with high heat and humidity. A hot breeze is expected as well. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High 94° Heat Index: 100°

Tonight: Staying hot but dry for the Garth Brooks concert! Thunderstorms roll in after 12am-2am and are most likely over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered storms are possible near KC overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 75°

Sunday: More clouds expected with thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon and evening. Winds stay breezy. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. High 89°

Monday: Sunny skies and getting very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph mph. Low: 75° High 96° Heat Index: 100-105°

