Hot today with cold front drifting through tonight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A hot Saturday with highs near 100°

A cold front drifts through tonight making Sunday and Monday about 10 degrees cooler

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Monday night-Tuesday as a system comes in behind the front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Hottest day of the weekend! Sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 98° HEAT INDEX: 100-102°

Tonight: Cold front drifts through with a few clouds. Wind: SW to N 5 mph. Low: 70°

Sunday: Slightly cooler with a few more clouds. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph. Low: 69° High: 88°

