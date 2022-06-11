Watch
Hot, very humid, chance of severe thunderstorms tonight

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-06-11 08:29:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and very humid today and Sunday
  • An increasing chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe tonight, after 7-8 p.m.
  • The heat will continue into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid! Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: A 60% chance of thunderstorms tonight from north to south. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds the main threat. They will last one-two hours in any one location. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms. Low: 67°

Sunday: Hot and humid. Get the sunscreen out and on your skin. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 92°

