Hot, very humid, chance of severe thunderstorms tonight

- Hot and very humid today and Sunday
- An increasing chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe tonight, after 7-8 p.m.
- The heat will continue into next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid! Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°
Tonight: A 60% chance of thunderstorms tonight from north to south. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds the main threat. They will last one-two hours in any one location. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms. Low: 67°
Sunday: Hot and humid. Get the sunscreen out and on your skin. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 92°
