Hot, very humid, chance of severe thunderstorms tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and very humid today and Sunday

An increasing chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe tonight, after 7-8 p.m.

The heat will continue into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid! Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: A 60% chance of thunderstorms tonight from north to south. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds the main threat. They will last one-two hours in any one location. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms. Low: 67°

Sunday: Hot and humid. Get the sunscreen out and on your skin. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 92°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

