Hot with moderate humidity this weekend, a breeze will help

and last updated 2021-09-11 07:10:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs around 90° through Monday
  • It will be hazy which is smoke from the western wildfires
  • Rain chances increase Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with moderate humidity. A breeze will help. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 68°

Sunday: Get the sunscreen and bottled water ready for the game. The weather looks nice, hot, and humid with a south breeze around 15-20 mph. High: 91°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Wind: S 15-25 mph Low: 71° High: 90°

