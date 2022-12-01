Increased temperatures and wind gusts next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures warm back up with a strong southerly wind the next few days
- Back to the 60s Friday ahead of another strong cold front
- Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny with even warmer and windy conditions. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 50°
Tonight: Clear skies but staying windy. Wind: S 15-35 mph. Low: 40°
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very windy. Even warmer temperatures expected. A cold front brings a blast of cold air overnight. Wind: S 20-45 mph. High: 63°
Saturday: Wind dies down but temperatures drop behind the strong cold front. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 23° High: 38°
