Increased temperatures and wind gusts next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures warm back up with a strong southerly wind the next few days

Back to the 60s Friday ahead of another strong cold front

Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny with even warmer and windy conditions. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Clear skies but staying windy. Wind: S 15-35 mph. Low: 40°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very windy. Even warmer temperatures expected. A cold front brings a blast of cold air overnight. Wind: S 20-45 mph. High: 63°

Saturday: Wind dies down but temperatures drop behind the strong cold front. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 23° High: 38°

