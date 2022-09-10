Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Increasing chances of thunderstorms, decreasing temperatures Saturday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-09-10 07:46:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A strong fall cold front is coming our way
  • Rain, some thunderstorms will move in after 5-6 p.m., a few showers and thunderstorms may occur 2-5 p.m.
  • Super Sunday weather with highs in the 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday:  Increasing clouds during the morning. An increasing chance of rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially after 5-6 PM. Wind: N 5-15 mph this morning to 15-25 this afternoon. High: 80° by noon, drop to 50s to low 60s by evening

Saturday Night:  Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms and cool. The rain will end to the east and southeast by Sunday morning. Wind: N 10-25 mph. Low: 53°

Sunday: Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable with a nice north breeze. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 77°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.