Increasing chances of thunderstorms, decreasing temperatures Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A strong fall cold front is coming our way

Rain, some thunderstorms will move in after 5-6 p.m., a few showers and thunderstorms may occur 2-5 p.m.

Super Sunday weather with highs in the 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds during the morning. An increasing chance of rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially after 5-6 PM. Wind: N 5-15 mph this morning to 15-25 this afternoon. High: 80° by noon, drop to 50s to low 60s by evening

Saturday Night: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms and cool. The rain will end to the east and southeast by Sunday morning. Wind: N 10-25 mph. Low: 53°

Sunday: Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable with a nice north breeze. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 77°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

