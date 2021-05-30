Watch
Increasing clouds, perhaps a shower after 4-5 PM

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-05-30 08:09:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers and sprinkles after 4-5 PM
  • Periods of scattered showers tonight through Wednesday. There is little to no threat of severe weather and amounts look mostly light in our area, heavier west
  • Much warmer and more humid air arrives Thursday into next weekend, highs will make a run at 90°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered rain showers and sprinkles after 4-5 PM. Wind: SE 5-15 High: 70°

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 55°

Memorial Day: Periods of scattered showers and cool. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 65°

Tuesday: Scattered showers possible. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 57° High: 68°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

