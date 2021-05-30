Increasing clouds, perhaps a shower after 4-5 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers and sprinkles after 4-5 PM
- Periods of scattered showers tonight through Wednesday. There is little to no threat of severe weather and amounts look mostly light in our area, heavier west
- Much warmer and more humid air arrives Thursday into next weekend, highs will make a run at 90°
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered rain showers and sprinkles after 4-5 PM. Wind: SE 5-15 High: 70°
Tonight: A chance of scattered showers. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 55°
Memorial Day: Periods of scattered showers and cool. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 65°
Tuesday: Scattered showers possible. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 57° High: 68°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.