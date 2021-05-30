Increasing clouds, perhaps a shower after 4-5 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers and sprinkles after 4-5 PM

Periods of scattered showers tonight through Wednesday. There is little to no threat of severe weather and amounts look mostly light in our area, heavier west

Much warmer and more humid air arrives Thursday into next weekend, highs will make a run at 90°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered rain showers and sprinkles after 4-5 PM. Wind: SE 5-15 High: 70° Tonight: A chance of scattered showers. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 55° Memorial Day: Periods of scattered showers and cool. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 65° Tuesday: Scattered showers possible. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 57° High: 68° Get more updates from our weather team:

