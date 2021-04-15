Increasing clouds today ahead of rain tonight & early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost advisory in place until 8am for most of the area; Temperatures stay cool in the 50s this afternoon under increasing clouds

Clouds build in ahead of tonight & tomorrow's rain; Expecting between .50"-1" of rain for much of the area

The weekend looks mainly dry but unseasonably cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A chilly morning with areas of frost possible. Clouds build in by the afternoon and daytime highs stay cool. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Rain slowly moves in after midnight. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 42°

Friday: Rain builds in from west to east overnight and early in the morning. Rainfall totals of around .50"-1" is possible. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 48°

Saturday: A few morning sprinkles possible, otherwise, drying out but staying mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 42° High: 54°

