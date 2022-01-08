Weather Blog: Increasing Drizzle, Any Ice? and a Big Warm Up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

Drizzle will increase today as temperatures warm above freezing in our area.

The drizzle will start before temperatures warm above freezing across eastern sections of Missouri and Iowa, along with much of Illinois to northwest Indiana and western lower Michigan.

If you are heading east today there could be quite a few slick spots, so keep this in mind.

Temperatures will warm above freezing this afternoon across eastern Missouri, southeast Iowa and central to south Illinois.

So, slick spots will vanish this afternoon in those locations.

Along and north of Interstate 80 from eastern Iowa to southern Michigan it will stay below 32° all day. If you are driving to Chicago or know anyone who is driving there or back there will be slick spots much of the afternoon into the night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many locations east of our area.

Around 8 a.m. there was much freezing mist on radar, but most was not reaching the ground.

The window for slick spots in Kansas City is just until 10 to 11 a.m., then temperatures will warm above 32°. The drizzle will increase after we warm above 32°.

Could we see "black ice" tonight as a strong cold front moves in? A big warm up is likely next week. How warm?

Answers to these questions and more are in the six and a half minute video below.

