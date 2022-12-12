Watch Now
Increasing drizzle Monday, rain and a few thunderstorms begin around midnight

and last updated 2022-12-12 06:13:04-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing drizzle today
  • Periods of rain, heavy at times, a few thunderstorms, midnight to noon, tonight-Tuesday
  • Gusty southeast winds to 40-45 mph tonight and Tuesday morning
  • Risk of severe weather stays west and south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with increasing drizzle later this morning and afternoon. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 44°

Monday Night: Periods of drizzle before midnight. Then, the first round of rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms begin around midnight. Wind: E-SE 10-20 increase to 20-40 mph. Low: 43°

Tuesday: Windy with rain, heavy a times, a and a few thunderstorms ending around noon. Some sun with a few showers possible during the afternoon, less wind. Wind: SE 20-40 to SW 10-20 mph. High: 57°

