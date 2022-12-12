Increasing drizzle Monday, rain and a few thunderstorms begin around midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing drizzle today

Periods of rain, heavy at times, a few thunderstorms, midnight to noon, tonight-Tuesday

Gusty southeast winds to 40-45 mph tonight and Tuesday morning

Risk of severe weather stays west and south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with increasing drizzle later this morning and afternoon. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 44°

Monday Night: Periods of drizzle before midnight. Then, the first round of rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms begin around midnight. Wind: E-SE 10-20 increase to 20-40 mph. Low: 43°

Tuesday: Windy with rain, heavy a times, a and a few thunderstorms ending around noon. Some sun with a few showers possible during the afternoon, less wind. Wind: SE 20-40 to SW 10-20 mph. High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

