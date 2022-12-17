Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Increasing sunshine, decreasing wind Saturday

The weather will improve this weekend.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-12-17 08:06:52-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sunshine with a decreasing wind today
  • Decent weather Sunday with sunshine and highs around 40°
  • Two chances of snow next week: Monday and Thursday, plus an Arctic blast Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing sunshine, decreasing wind, cold. Wind: W-NW 10-25 to 5-15 mph. High: 30° Wind Chill: Teens

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 17°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with much less wind. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. High: 40°

Monday: A good chance of snow that could make the morning rush hour slick. Some accumulation is possible, but this does not look like a big storm. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 34°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.