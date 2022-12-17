Increasing sunshine, decreasing wind Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing sunshine with a decreasing wind today

Decent weather Sunday with sunshine and highs around 40°

Two chances of snow next week: Monday and Thursday, plus an Arctic blast Thursday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing sunshine, decreasing wind, cold. Wind: W-NW 10-25 to 5-15 mph. High: 30° Wind Chill: Teens

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 17°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with much less wind. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. High: 40°

Monday: A good chance of snow that could make the morning rush hour slick. Some accumulation is possible, but this does not look like a big storm. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 34°

