It will feel more like the end of October today with the big cool down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Time to bring out the coats today as temperatures drop

Frost advisory & freeze warning in place tonight! Be sure to cover or protect plants tonight

Weekend looks great with a subtle warm up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: It will feel a lot more like late October/November! Temperatures are much cooler with more clouds at times. Can't rule out a stray shower in the morning. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: First frost/freeze of the season. Be sure to cover plants & bring them inside tonight! Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 37°

Saturday: Morning frost/freeze is likely! The sunshine will warm things up into the afternoon although highs remain below average. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 64°

Sunday: Warmer temperatures underneath a mostly sunny sky. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 44° High: 75°

