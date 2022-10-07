Watch Now
Weather

It will feel more like the end of October today with the big cool down

Prepare for our first frost or freeze of the season tonight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Time to bring out the coats today as temperatures drop
  • Frost advisory & freeze warning in place tonight! Be sure to cover or protect plants tonight
  • Weekend looks great with a subtle warm up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: It will feel a lot more like late October/November! Temperatures are much cooler with more clouds at times. Can't rule out a stray shower in the morning. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: First frost/freeze of the season. Be sure to cover plants & bring them inside tonight! Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 37°

Saturday: Morning frost/freeze is likely! The sunshine will warm things up into the afternoon although highs remain below average. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 64°

Sunday: Warmer temperatures underneath a mostly sunny sky. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 44° High: 75°

