Keep rain gear around each day this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain lasts through lunch today; Staying cloudy, chilly & breezy through the late afternoon

A few sprinkles can't be ruled out tonight/Wednesday morning, otherwise, temperatures jump to the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon

A strong storm capable or producing hail could develop in northern Missouri Wednesday night. Most stay dry but will experience a sharp temperature drop through the morning Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain likely through lunch, then staying cloudy, breezy and chilly.

High: 50°

Wind: SE 15-30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a stray shower possible.

Low: 46°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Wednesday: A few light showers possible along a warm front as it surges north through the area in the morning. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s near KC & points south, meanwhile temperatures hold in the 50s north. There's a chance storms could develop along a front and produce large hail in the late evening hours.

High: 68°

Wind: S 10-20 mph, increasing in the evening

Thursday: A front sweeps through the area in the morning. Temperatures start in the 50s, falling to the 40s in the late afternoon/evening.

Low: 48° High: 59°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

