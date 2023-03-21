Keep rain gear around each day this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain lasts through lunch today; Staying cloudy, chilly & breezy through the late afternoon
- A few sprinkles can't be ruled out tonight/Wednesday morning, otherwise, temperatures jump to the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon
- A strong storm capable or producing hail could develop in northern Missouri Wednesday night. Most stay dry but will experience a sharp temperature drop through the morning Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Rain likely through lunch, then staying cloudy, breezy and chilly.
High: 50°
Wind: SE 15-30 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a stray shower possible.
Low: 46°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph
Wednesday: A few light showers possible along a warm front as it surges north through the area in the morning. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s near KC & points south, meanwhile temperatures hold in the 50s north. There's a chance storms could develop along a front and produce large hail in the late evening hours.
High: 68°
Wind: S 10-20 mph, increasing in the evening
Thursday: A front sweeps through the area in the morning. Temperatures start in the 50s, falling to the 40s in the late afternoon/evening.
Low: 48° High: 59°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.