KSHB 41 Weather | 100% sunshine today, 100% chance of rain Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Super Saturday weather with highs in the low 60s

A large storm system brings rain to the area Sunday afternoon and lingers through Tuesday morning

Monday Night Football features a chance of light rain showers, drizzle, and chilly temperatures in the 40s

Nice weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving followed by a chance of rain/snow Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Great fall weather! Abundant sunshine with a light wind.

High: 62°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool.

Temperatures drop to 45°-50°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 40°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with rain increasing during the afternoon and evening! Temperatures will be much cooler.

High: 52°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Periods of rain and drizzle. There is a chance of drizzle and a few rain showers during the game. The rain chances end Tuesday morning with rainfall total between 0.75" and 1.50".

Low: 41° High: 46°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

