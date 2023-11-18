KSHB 41 Weather | 100% sunshine today, 100% chance of rain Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Super Saturday weather with highs in the low 60s
- A large storm system brings rain to the area Sunday afternoon and lingers through Tuesday morning
- Monday Night Football features a chance of light rain showers, drizzle, and chilly temperatures in the 40s
- Nice weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving followed by a chance of rain/snow Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Great fall weather! Abundant sunshine with a light wind.
High: 62°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
This Evening: Clear and cool.
Temperatures drop to 45°-50°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 40°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with rain increasing during the afternoon and evening! Temperatures will be much cooler.
High: 52°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Monday: Periods of rain and drizzle. There is a chance of drizzle and a few rain showers during the game. The rain chances end Tuesday morning with rainfall total between 0.75" and 1.50".
Low: 41° High: 46°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
