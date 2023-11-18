Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | 100% sunshine today, 100% chance of rain Sunday

Rain will move in Sunday and continue off and on until Tuesday.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated 2023-11-18 07:54:40-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Super Saturday weather with highs in the low 60s
  • A large storm system brings rain to the area Sunday afternoon and lingers through Tuesday morning
  • Monday Night Football features a chance of light rain showers, drizzle, and chilly temperatures in the 40s
  • Nice weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving followed by a chance of rain/snow Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Great fall weather! Abundant sunshine with a light wind.

High: 62°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool.
Temperatures drop to 45°-50°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 40°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with rain increasing during the afternoon and evening! Temperatures will be much cooler.

High: 52°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Periods of rain and drizzle. There is a chance of drizzle and a few rain showers during the game. The rain chances end Tuesday morning with rainfall total between 0.75" and 1.50".
Low: 41° High: 46°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

