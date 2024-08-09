KSHB 41 Weather | A 3-day stretch of temperatures running 10-15° below normal

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds and a few spotty sprinkles possible in the late afternoon

Unseasonably cool temperatures, lows near 60 and highs in the 70s, for the next several days

A big warm-up expected next week as the weather turns more active

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Fantastic Friday! Turning mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool. Some afternoon sprinkles possible.

High: 74°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very refreshing. Close to a record low temperature.

Low: 60° (Record: 58° - 2004)

Wind: N-NW 5 mph, Calm

Saturday: Near record low temperatures in the morning. Feeling great through the afternoon with more sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.

High: 78°

Wind: Calm to W 5-10 mph

Saturday: More clouds with rain increasing late in the day, especially south of I-70. Temperatures stay very cool for August.

Low: 62° High: 75°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

