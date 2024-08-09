KSHB 41 Weather | A 3-day stretch of temperatures running 10-15° below normal

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds and a few spotty sprinkles possible in the late afternoon
- Unseasonably cool temperatures, lows near 60 and highs in the 70s, for the next several days
- A big warm-up expected next week as the weather turns more active
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Fantastic Friday! Turning mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool. Some afternoon sprinkles possible.
High: 74°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very refreshing. Close to a record low temperature.
Low: 60° (Record: 58° - 2004)
Wind: N-NW 5 mph, Calm
Saturday: Near record low temperatures in the morning. Feeling great through the afternoon with more sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.
High: 78°
Wind: Calm to W 5-10 mph
Saturday: More clouds with rain increasing late in the day, especially south of I-70. Temperatures stay very cool for August.
Low: 62° High: 75°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone.