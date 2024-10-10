Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful day for post season baseball

Expect temperatures warming into the mid 80s today with light winds and sunshine. Perfect weather to cheer on the Royals tonight!
Watch the latest forecast any time.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming trend through Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front
  • First frost possible early next week
  • Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Continued sunny skies with warmer temperatures.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild
Low: 56°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: The warming trend continues under a mostly sunny sky.
 High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph, G20

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.