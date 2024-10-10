KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful day for post season baseball

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming trend through Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front
- First frost possible early next week
- Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Continued sunny skies with warmer temperatures.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild
Low: 56°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: The warming trend continues under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph, G20
