KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful end to August before the heat & humidity build over the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Beautiful finish to August with highs close to average
- Summer heat and humidity returns during the Labor Day weekend
- A few small chances of rain showing up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Sunshine and even lower humidity levels continue to dominate our weather.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Another sun-filled day to start a new month. The humidity remains low and comfortable but a southerly wind will allow temperatures to heat up.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Sunny and even warmer but humidity remain comfortable.
Low: 65° High: 93°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
