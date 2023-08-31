KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful end to August before the heat & humidity build over the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Beautiful finish to August with highs close to average

Summer heat and humidity returns during the Labor Day weekend

A few small chances of rain showing up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunshine and even lower humidity levels continue to dominate our weather.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.

Low: 60°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Another sun-filled day to start a new month. The humidity remains low and comfortable but a southerly wind will allow temperatures to heat up.

High: 88°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny and even warmer but humidity remain comfortable.

Low: 65° High: 93°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

