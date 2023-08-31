Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful end to August before the heat & humidity build over the holiday weekend

Temperatures warm up nearly 10 degrees by the weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-31 06:08:36-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Beautiful finish to August with highs close to average
  • Summer heat and humidity returns during the Labor Day weekend
  • A few small chances of rain showing up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunshine and even lower humidity levels continue to dominate our weather.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 60°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Another sun-filled day to start a new month. The humidity remains low and comfortable but a southerly wind will allow temperatures to heat up.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny and even warmer but humidity remain comfortable.
Low: 65° High: 93°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.