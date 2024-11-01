KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful fall Friday before rain & storms return this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice fall weather Friday

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms this weekend with little to no severe threat

More thunderstorms Monday, some may be severe, mostly south of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, beautiful and with a slight breeze.

High: 63°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight.

Low: 45°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain building in during the afternoon. The more widespread steady rain likely arrives in the evening. Staying a bit cool.

High: 62°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Windy and warmer with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may contain heavy rain. The severe potential is greatest out west.

Low: 58° High: 68°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

