KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful fall Friday before rain & storms return this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice fall weather Friday
- Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms this weekend with little to no severe threat
- More thunderstorms Monday, some may be severe, mostly south of Kansas City
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, beautiful and with a slight breeze.
High: 63°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight.
Low: 45°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain building in during the afternoon. The more widespread steady rain likely arrives in the evening. Staying a bit cool.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Windy and warmer with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may contain heavy rain. The severe potential is greatest out west.
Low: 58° High: 68°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph
