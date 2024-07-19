Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful Friday with rain chances increasing this weekend

Enjoy the sunshine today, spotty showers are possible Saturday & Sunday
and last updated 2024-07-19 05:42:03-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A beautiful summer day expected today with a slight increase in humidity
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances increase over the weekend and early next week
  • Rain chances keep temperatures near or below average for the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A fantastic Friday! The sunshine and comfortable humidity continue.
High: 82°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight as rain and storms stay across Kansas. Rain may build into parts of the area by Saturday morning.
Low: 64°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Widely scattered showers and isolated storms during the day. Not a washout but will be important to monitor for any outdoor activities.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: More rain possible off & on through the day. Not a washout and temperatures will stay a bit cooler.
High: 78°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

