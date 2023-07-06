KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful July day before thunderstorms return Friday & Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great July weather today with comfortable humidity and temperatures

Rain and storms increase Friday - Saturday morning, a few showers could arrive as early as Friday morning

Temperatures stay comfortable, below normal, through the weekend but warm up by next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Storms well down to our south give us a partly sunny sky into the early afternoon. A northerly breeze continues to lessen our humidity, holds our highs 5° to 8° cooler than average and eats away at the cloud cover during the afternoon.

High: 80°

Wind: N-NE10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. A chance of rain possible by the morning commute Friday.

Low: 61°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: More clouds with a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Can't rule out some scattered showers in the morning & afternoon with a round of heavier storms arriving late Friday night. Grab the poncho just in case for the T-Swift concert!

High: 80°

Wind: E to S 10-15 mph

