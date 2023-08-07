KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful start to the week with temperatures staying well below average

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler than average through the entire 10-day forecast

Humidity builds Wednesday as rain and storms return to the forecast

Some storms could turn severe Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A blend of sun and clouds as temperatures stay well below average. Humidity remains comfortable as well.

High: 80°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with comfortable temperatures continuing.

Low: 65°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Tuesday: We begin mostly cloudy then quickly transition to more sunshine by lunch. Slightly warmer with a gradual increase in humidity during the afternoon. Can't rule out a stray shower.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10 mph

