KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful start to the week with temperatures staying well below average

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler than average through the entire 10-day forecast
- Humidity builds Wednesday as rain and storms return to the forecast
- Some storms could turn severe Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A blend of sun and clouds as temperatures stay well below average. Humidity remains comfortable as well.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with comfortable temperatures continuing.
Low: 65°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Tuesday: We begin mostly cloudy then quickly transition to more sunshine by lunch. Slightly warmer with a gradual increase in humidity during the afternoon. Can't rule out a stray shower.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10 mph
