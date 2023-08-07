Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful start to the week with temperatures staying well below average

Humidity stays low and comfortable through Tuesday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-07 05:32:16-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler than average through the entire 10-day forecast
  • Humidity builds Wednesday as rain and storms return to the forecast
  • Some storms could turn severe Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A blend of sun and clouds as temperatures stay well below average. Humidity remains comfortable as well.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with comfortable temperatures continuing.
Low: 65°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Tuesday: We begin mostly cloudy then quickly transition to more sunshine by lunch. Slightly warmer with a gradual increase in humidity during the afternoon. Can't rule out a stray shower.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.