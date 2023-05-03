Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful Wednesday before rain increases Thursday & Friday

Great weather today with a calm wind & highs reaching the low 70s
and last updated 2023-05-03 05:36:19-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather today with sunshine and a calm wind
  • Rain and showers help our developing drought Thursday - Friday; Best chance is showing up Thursday evening and overnight
  • Weekend highs well above average, climbing into the middle 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: An amazing day of sunshine, light breezes and dry air. A few high clouds arriving around sunset create a spectacular sky. We would love to see your sunset. Please use #41Weather if you post them.
High: 73°
Wind: N to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and seasonally cool.
Low: 51°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Rain and storms are possible in the morning with a better chance increasing during the evening and overnight. There will be plenty of dry time between the waves of activity. This much-needed rain could add up to .5" - 1.5" in the area.
High: 70°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday: The rain will taper off in the morning with clouds lingering into the afternoon. Temperatures stay comfortable!
Low: 56° High: 73°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

