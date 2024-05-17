KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful weekend ahead with temperatures climbing into the 80s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much drier and sunnier Friday into the weekend
- There's a very small chance of rain Saturday afternoon/evening, along a cold front between 3pm-8pm; Most stay dry
- Best chance of thunderstorms arrive Sunday night into Monday, another round Tuesday evening
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: Finally a dry day with a mostly sunny sky! Warming up as well.
High: 81°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling nice.
Low: 60°
Wind: S 5 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm with light wind. A cold front approaches from the northwest during the day. A stray shower/storm can't completely be ruled out especially in the window of 3pm-8pm.
High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
