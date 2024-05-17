Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful weekend ahead with temperatures climbing into the 80s

Highs rise 10° above average through the weekend
and last updated 2024-05-17 05:47:28-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much drier and sunnier Friday into the weekend
  • There's a very small chance of rain Saturday afternoon/evening, along a cold front between 3pm-8pm; Most stay dry
  • Best chance of thunderstorms arrive Sunday night into Monday, another round Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Finally a dry day with a mostly sunny sky! Warming up as well.
High: 81°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling nice.
Low: 60°

Wind: S 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm with light wind. A cold front approaches from the northwest during the day. A stray shower/storm can't completely be ruled out especially in the window of 3pm-8pm.
High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.