KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful weekend ahead with temperatures climbing into the 80s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much drier and sunnier Friday into the weekend

There's a very small chance of rain Saturday afternoon/evening, along a cold front between 3pm-8pm; Most stay dry

Best chance of thunderstorms arrive Sunday night into Monday, another round Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Finally a dry day with a mostly sunny sky! Warming up as well.

High: 81°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling nice.

Low: 60°

Wind: S 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm with light wind. A cold front approaches from the northwest during the day. A stray shower/storm can't completely be ruled out especially in the window of 3pm-8pm.

High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

